On This Day, September 19, 1979: The No Nukes concerts kick off at New York’s Madison Square Garden

By Jill Lances

On This Day, September 19, 1979…

A series of five star-studded concerts opposing nuclear energy kicked off at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Organized by Musicians United for Safe Energy, an activist group made up of Graham NashJackson BrowneBonnie Raitt and John Hall, the concerts featured performances by Browne, Raitt, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street BandCrosby, Stills & NashDoobie BrothersJames TaylorCarly SimonTom Petty and more.

Two of the nights were recorded, with a triple album released in November 1979, followed by a documentary film, released in July of 1980.

Springsteen and The E Street Band also released a live album of their performance, The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts, in November 2021.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!