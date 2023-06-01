Ticket to Ride: State Bicycles drop limited edition Beatles collection

ABC

By Jill Lances

Bicyclists who love The Beatles can now show off their fandom thanks to a new capsule collection from State Bicycles.

State Bicycles X The Beatles, available now, features a host of Beatles-inspired bike gear, including jerseys, tech tees and even two limited edition bikes, with images from the band’s album covers and lyrics.

The bikes include a limited edition Klunker with a "Yellow Submarine" theme, which sells for $450, and a 4130 Road Bike with Abbey Road-inspired paint, which sells for $649.

The jerseys feature "Yellow Submarine," Abbey Road and Magical Mystery Tour-themed designs, which range in price from just under $60 to just under $80.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!