Ticket to Ride: State Bicycles drop limited edition Beatles collection

Bicyclists who love The Beatles can now show off their fandom thanks to a new capsule collection from State Bicycles.

State Bicycles X The Beatles, available now, features a host of Beatles-inspired bike gear, including jerseys, tech tees and even two limited edition bikes, with images from the band’s album covers and lyrics.

The bikes include a limited edition Klunker with a "Yellow Submarine" theme, which sells for $450, and a 4130 Road Bike with Abbey Road-inspired paint, which sells for $649.

The jerseys feature "Yellow Submarine," Abbey Road and Magical Mystery Tour-themed designs, which range in price from just under $60 to just under $80.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.