Toast to 'The Last Waltz’s' 45th anniversary with Robbie Robertson’s new whiskey

The late Robbie Robertson is known for his legendary musical career, but this fall he'll also be remembered for his whiskey.

One of Robertson's last projects before his death in August was to team with WhistlePig Whiskey for a new spirit in honor of The Band's legendary concert film and album The Last Waltz, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year.

WhistlePig 12 Rye Whiskey - Robbie's Blend, which was crafted with Robertson's input, features a blend of flavors including ripe citrus, cedar, walnut and crushed white pepper. And as a bonus for Last Waltz fans, each bottle has been dipped in wax made with melted vinyl from The Last Waltz album.

"We're humbled to give fans another way to celebrate The Last Waltz's legacy this season with a new whiskey created in collaboration with Robbie himself," says Mitch Mahar, WhistlePig distiller. "With his personal touches, Robbie's Blend offers a bespoke whiskey that gives you a symphony of flavor in every sip."

WhistlePig 12 Rye Whiskey – Robbie's Blend is available to order online starting Friday, October 6, and will also be available this fall in select stores in Tennessee.

The release coincides with several planned celebrations of The Last Waltz's 45th anniversary, including the October 6 release of a three-LP audiophile pressing of the soundtrack and a record release party taking place the same night at Analog inside the Hutton Hotel in Nashville. The film is also set to return to theaters nationwide for one night only on November 5.

