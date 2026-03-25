Todd Rundgren announces summer tour

: Todd Rundgren performs onstage during a concert at Cosmopolite Scene on November 05, 2025 in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Per Ole Hagen/Getty Images)

Todd Rundgren is hitting the road this summer.

The rocker has announced dates for the Damned If I Do Tour, which kicks off June 11 in St. Charles, Illinois. The trek will have Rundgren playing 23 cities, including Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Ft. Lauderdale and Washington, D.C., before wrapping July 19 in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The new dates are Rundgren's first U.S. shows since his 2025 Still Me (Still We) tour, which wrapped in November.

Rundgren is currently on tour in Japan. He played Tokyo on Monday and will play Osaka on Wednesday.

A complete list of dates can be found at Tood-Rundgren.com.

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