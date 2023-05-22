Tom Johnston out of upcoming Doobie Brothers 50th anniversary dates due to surgery

Tom Johnston will be able to listen — but not sing — to the music for a while: The Doobie Brothers' lead singer and guitarist is undergoing surgery to address his severe back pain.

This means Johnston will be sitting out the upcoming leg of the band's 50th Anniversary Tour, which is set to kick off May 25 at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. The other band members — including Pat Simmons, Michael McDonald and John McFee — will continue the tour so as not to disappoint the fans.

"I hope for a speedy recovery and can’t wait to get back on the road and continue doing what I love," Johnston says in a statement. "I would like to thank Pat, Michael, John, and the entire Doobie Brothers band for covering for me while I recover from back surgery…I’m sure they will bring it every night as they always do.”

The Doobie Brothers' 50th anniversary tour is set to run through October. A complete list of dates can be found at thedoobiebrothers.com.

