Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers inspire new collection from John Varvatos

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers are the inspiration behind a new capsule collection from John Varvatos.

The Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers by John Varvatos collection is in celebration of 50 years of Petty's music. According to the company's website, it brings together "luxury menswear and rock-inspired style." It notes the collection "honors Tom's legacy, channeling the attitude and authenticity Petty brought to the stage with the rebellious craftsmanship of John Varvatos."

The collection includes three limited-edition numbered pieces: a Western yoke jacket, a suede fringe jacket and embroidered boot cut jeans. There's also a leopard jacquard button-down shirt, a button-down shirt with a Heartbreaker pattern, two scarves, suede boots and two Tom Petty T-shirts, one embroidered and one with Tom Petty performance artwork.

Items in the collection range in price from $198 for the T-shirts to about $3,500 for the suede fringe jacket. All items are now available at JohnVarvatos.com.

This isn’t the first time John Varvatos has released a collection inspired by a rock star. In 2023, the company launched a limited-edition David Bowie-inspired capsule collection, and in 2019 it released one inspired by Led Zeppelin.

