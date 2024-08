Looks like Tom Petty fans have something to look forward to.

The late rocker's official Instagram account just teased that they have some big news to share and folks will be finding out soon.

“We’ve been working on something really special for a long time for the core Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers fans,” the post reveals. “We’ve dropped a few clues along the way, but we think you’ll be delighted at what’s to come this fall.”

The Petty website also launched a countdown to the announcement, which appears to be coming on Friday.

Petty passed away in 2017 at the age of 66. An all-country Petty tribute album, Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty, was released earlier this year.

