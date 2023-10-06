Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers drop previously unreleased track “Help Me” from upcoming 'Mojo' reissue

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers fans are getting a preview of the upcoming expanded remastered edition of the band's 2010 album, Mojo.

The rocker's estate just released Petty's cover of the Sonny Boy Williamson II song "Help Me," one of two previously unreleased songs that will appear on the digital release, Mojo (Extra Mojo Edition). The other unreleased track is "Mystery of Love."

Both the digital Mojo (Extra Mojo Edition) and a limited edition Mojo on ruby red translucent vinyl will be released October 20. They are available for preorder now.

Released June 15, 2010, Mojo was Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers' 12th studio album. It debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

