Tom Petty’s “Love Is A Long Road” featured in 'Grand Theft Auto VI' trailer

A Tom Petty classic is featured in the trailer for the latest installment of the popular video game Grand Theft Auto.

The clip for Grand Theft Auto VI features the Petty tune "Love Is A Long Road," from his 1989 debut solo album, Full Moon Fever. The tune was the B-side to the hit single "Free Fallin'," Petty's highest charting Hot 100 hit, which landed at #7.

While "Love Is A Long Road" wasn't officially released as a single, it still got airplay and peaked at #7 on the Billboard Album Rock Tracks chart.

Grand Theft Auto VI will be released in 2025.

