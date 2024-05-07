Tommy Lee scores small victory in helicopter sexual assault case

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has won a round in court against a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her in a helicopter cockpit in February 2023.

The plaintiff, listed as Jane Doe, filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles back in December under the Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, but a judge has now thrown out the case, suggesting the plaintiff did not meet the requirements to file it under that law.

In order for the suit to stand, the plaintiff needed to show there was some sort of "legal entity" that tried to “cover up” the assault. The judge, however, dismissed the case, ruling that Doe’s lawyers did not prove there was a “concerted effort to hide evidence relating to sexual assault.”

But Lee is not totally off the hook just yet. The judge gave the plaintiff 20 days to amend her complaint to show proof of a cover up. If she fails to meet the requirement, the court will consider throwing the case out completely.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.