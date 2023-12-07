Tony Hawk congratulates son Riley on marriage to Frances Bean Cobain: "We had a blast at the wedding"

By Josh Johnson

We now have photographic proof of Frances Bean Cobain's marriage to Riley Hawk.

Riley's father, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, shared a picture from the ceremony in an Instagram post on Wednesday, December 6, wishing his son a happy birthday.

"Happy 31st to this wonderful, talented young man," the proud dad writes in the caption. "I am thankful he found the love of his life and a healthy, disciplined approach to adulthood. And that he is inspiring his younger siblings by example."

Tony adds, "We had a blast at the wedding and we love you Riley! (Frances please show this to him since he's no longer in the Insta bubble)."

Cobain, the daughter of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, first shared that she was in a relationship with Riley in New Year's Day 2022 Instagram post. Reports of their marriage first surfaced in October.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

