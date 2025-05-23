Tony Iommi blasts off with Robbie Williams in new 'Rocket' video

Along with hearing Tony Iommi play on a song with English pop star Robbie Williams, you can now watch him do that, too.

Williams has premiered the video for "Rocket," his collaborative single with the Black Sabbath guitarist. Iommi pops up in the clip while rocking the track's guitar riff and standing back-to-back with Williams on the streets of England.

"Rocket" the song dropped on Wednesday. It will appear on Williams' upcoming album, Britpop, due out in the fall.

Iommi, meanwhile, is prepping for the Black Sabbath reunion/farewell show in July, which will see him performing alongside fellow original members Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward for the final time. The stacked bill also includes an Ozzy solo performance, plus Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool and Slayer.

