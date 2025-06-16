Top 5 places Millennials want to live in 2025

When it comes to places to live, Millennials like it hot.

In its most recent Millennial Survey, NewHomeSource found California is the top destination for this demographic cohort (Millennials are those born between 1980 and 2000).

“This list tells us that millennials are no different than any other age group,” says NewHomeSource chief economist Ali Wolf. “Good weather, quality of life, and a good labor market appeal to people of all ages. If you are looking at one of these markets, though, be prepared to pay more. These are also some of the most expensive housing markets across the country.”

NewHomeSource, a new home listings site with customer reviews, shares the Top five places Millennials want to live.

San Diego, California

Millennials are drawn to San Diego for its unbeatable combination of career opportunities, outdoor lifestyle, and vibrant culture. With a strong job market in industries like tech, biotech, and tourism, the city offers plenty of employment options, especially for young professionals. Its year-round sunshine, stunning beaches, and endless outdoor activities — like surfing, hiking, and biking — support an active, health-conscious lifestyle. The city also boasts a thriving food scene, craft breweries, and diverse nightlife, making it an exciting place to live. Additionally, San Diego's laid-back yet dynamic atmosphere, along with its growing emphasis on sustainability and innovation, makes it a highly attractive destination for millennials looking for both professional growth and a high quality of life.



New York, NY

Millennials are drawn to New York City for its unparalleled career opportunities, cultural diversity, and vibrant social scene. As a global hub for finance, tech, media, fashion, and the arts, NYC offers endless networking and job prospects, making it ideal for ambitious professionals and creatives. The city's fast-paced energy, iconic landmarks, and 24/7 lifestyle create an environment where there's always something to do — from world-class restaurants and Broadway shows to pop-up events and live music. Public transportation makes it easy to explore its diverse neighborhoods, each with its own unique charm. While the cost of living is high, many millennials find the trade-off worth it for the access to opportunities, innovation, and a social scene that never sleeps.



Denver, Colorado

Millennials are drawn to Denver for its blend of urban convenience, career opportunities, and access to the outdoors. With a booming job market in industries like tech, healthcare, and renewable energy, the city offers strong professional growth while maintaining a relatively lower cost of living compared to other major metropolitan areas. Denver's proximity to the Rocky Mountains makes it a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, offering year-round activities like hiking, skiing, and biking. The city's thriving craft beer scene, diverse food options, and vibrant arts and music culture add to its appeal. With a laid-back yet innovative atmosphere, Denver provides millennials with an ideal balance of career advancement, active living, and a strong sense of community.

Orange County, California

Millennials are drawn to Orange County for its mix of coastal living, career opportunities, and vibrant social scene. With major employers in tech, healthcare, and entertainment, the region offers strong job prospects while maintaining a more relaxed pace compared to nearby Los Angeles. The stunning beaches, year-round sunshine, and outdoor activities like surfing, hiking, and biking promote an active lifestyle. Orange County also boasts a thriving food scene, trendy shopping destinations, and a growing arts and music culture. While the cost of living is high, many millennials find that the balance of career growth, beautiful surroundings, and a strong sense of community makes Orange County an appealing place to call home.

Los Angeles, California

Millennials are drawn to Los Angeles for its dynamic job market, diverse culture, and endless entertainment options. As a global hub for industries like entertainment, tech, fashion, and startups, LA offers countless career opportunities for ambitious professionals and creatives. The city's vibrant neighborhoods, world-class dining, and iconic nightlife make it an exciting place to live. With its sunny weather, proximity to beaches, hiking trails, and outdoor activities, LA supports an active and health-conscious lifestyle. While the cost of living is high, many millennials are willing to trade affordability for the city's networking potential, cultural diversity, and access to opportunities that can't be found anywhere else.

