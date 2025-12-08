Toto, Christopher Cross & The Romantics announce summer tour

Admat for Toto, Christopher Cross & The Romantics tour (Courtesy of Live Nation)

Toto, Christopher Cross and The Romantics are heading out on the road together this summer.

The artists have announced a 32-date tour of mostly amphitheaters, starting July 15 in Bethel, New York. The tour will hit such cities as Philadelphia, Tampa, Houston, Phoenix and Denver before wrapping Aug. 30 in Toronto.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Toto and Christopher Cross are also set to launch a tour of Chile, Argentina and Mexico Thursday in Santiago.

A complete list of dates can be found at Totoofficial.com.

The Romantics, best known for their hit "What I Like About You," are set to play a trio of Totally Tubular festival shows starting Dec. 27 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Dates can be found at TheRomanticsDetriot.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.