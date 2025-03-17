Toto’s Steve Lukather sets the record straight on claims he’s playing on new Van Halen album

Toto's Steve Lukather is clearing up speculation about his involvement in a possible new Van Halen album that Alex Van Halen was rumored to be working on.

The speculation began after the Dutch outlet De Telegraaph claimed that Alex had asked Lukather to finish some unreleased Van Halen material. The outlet quoting Alex as saying, "Ed and Steve Lukather were very good friends and they often worked together. There is no one who can do this process with me as well as he can."

But Lukather has taken to social media to clear up any confusion, posting a new comment to an Instagram post he shared on Eddie's birthday Jan. 26.

“For the record: Ever since Alex Van Halen dropped some we were gonna work together I think there is a huge misunderstanding,” he wrote. “I will NOT EVER play a guitar note on a VH song ever!”

“Al asked me to help him go thru a ton of unfinished recordings of Al and Ed writing and recording that never saw the light of day. As of now thats all I got,” he added. “The fact that ANYONE would think for even a second that I would play anything on this is ridiculous. I have too much love and respect for that and ... I play nothing like Ed.. more as a co-producer or something.”

Finally he shared, “I am honored Al would ask me though."

As of now, the only unfinished music Alex has released since Eddie's death in 2020 is a song called "Unfinished," which was released as part of the audiobook of his memoir, Brothers.

