Toto’s Steve Lukather shares new solo single, “Someone”

Toto's Steve Lukather is sharing another track off his upcoming solo album, Bridges, which drops June 16. The latest is the tune "Someone," which he wrote with his Toto bandmates Joseph Williams and David Paich.

Bridges is Lukather's ninth solo album and has him working with several members of the Toto family, including Paich and Williams, as well as Simon Phillips, Shannon Forrest, Lee Sklar and Steve Maggiora. Also on the record are Lukather's son Trev and Gov't Mule bassist Jorgen Carlsson.

Lukather describes the album as “a bridge between my solo music and Toto music,” sharing, “It also proves that most of my old pals and I are still great friends, and I wanted to do a record ‘in the style of,' as Toto will never record another studio album. This is as close as we will get.”

Bridges is available for preorder now.

Meanwhile, Lukather has a busy year ahead of him: he's touring as part of Ringo Starr's All-Starr Band. The tour hits Las Vegas for three nights starting Wednesday, May 24. A complete list of dates can be found at RingoStarr.com.

