Traffic’s Dave Mason to release memoir 'Only You Know and I Know'

Mason is set to release his memoir, Only You Know and I Know, on September 10, making him the first member of Traffic to write their memoir.
"I am thrilled to finally share my journey in Only You Know and I Know, offering fans a firsthand account of the incredible experiences and relationships that have shaped my life in music," Mason shares. "This memoir is a testament to the power of rock 'n' roll and the enduring impact it has had on my career and personal life."
Only You Know and I Know is available for preorder now.
Mason is currently on his 2024 Traffic Jam tour. He plays Kent, Ohio, on May 22, with dates confirmed through October 3 in San Diego. A complete list of dates can be found at davemasonmusic.com.
