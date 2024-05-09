Traffic’s Dave Mason to release memoir 'Only You Know and I Know'

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason is ready to tell his story.

Mason is set to release his memoir, Only You Know and I Know, on September 10, making him the first member of Traffic to write their memoir.

"I am thrilled to finally share my journey in Only You Know and I Know, offering fans a firsthand account of the incredible experiences and relationships that have shaped my life in music," Mason shares. "This memoir is a testament to the power of rock 'n' roll and the enduring impact it has had on my career and personal life."



According to the description, the book will feature never-before-seen photographs and will have Mason sharing “captivating tales from his remarkable rock 'n' roll journey, recounting the many extraordinary situations he found himself in throughout his illustrious career,” including recording sessions with The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and Fleetwood Mac.

Only You Know and I Know is available for preorder now.

Mason is currently on his 2024 Traffic Jam tour. He plays Kent, Ohio, on May 22, with dates confirmed through October 3 in San Diego. A complete list of dates can be found at davemasonmusic.com.

