Trailer for Bruce Springsteen biopic 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' coming Wednesday

We're finally going to get our first look at the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere, starring The Bear's Jeremy Allen White as The Boss and Jeremy Strong as his manager, Jon Landau.

Twentieth Century Studios shared a teaser on Instagram, announcing that the trailer for the film will be out on Wednesday.

The teaser shows someone loading a cassette labeled Colts Neck Demo into a player. When they hit play, the Nebraska session version of "Born in the U.S.A." plays.

Deliver Me From Nowhere, based on Warren Zanes' book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska, follows Springsteen's efforts to make his 1982 solo album, Nebraska.

The album featured 10 acoustic songs Springsteen originally recorded as demos on a four-track recorder. Springsteen had planned to rerecord them with the E Street Band but instead released them as a solo acoustic record.

Some of the songs on the demo that didn't make it on Nebraska were later rerecorded with the band and wound up on Springsteen's multi-Platinum #1 record, Born in the U.S.A.

The film, directed by Scott Cooper, also stars Paul Walter Hauser, Odessa Young, Stephen Graham and Johnny Cannizzaro. It hits theaters Oct. 24.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.