Trailer released for documentary on Rolling Stones muse Anita Pallenberg

A new documentary about German-Italian actress, artist and model Anita Pallenberg, ex-girlfriend of The Rolling Stones’ Brian Jones and Keith Richards, is set to come out in May, and fans are getting their first look at it.

The first trailer for Catching Fire: The Story Of Anita Pallenberg, coming to Video on Demand on May 3, has just been released.

The film has Scarlett Johansson reading from Anita's unpublished memoir and includes never-before-seen home movies and family photos, as well as interviews with Richards, the two of the children he had with her — Marlon and Angela Richards — and others.

“I’ve been called a witch, a slut and a murderer,” Johansson is heard saying in the trailer. “Maybe people confuse me with the characters I played.”

“I was bursting in love,” Richards says about their relationship. “Anita is in a lot of those songs. She’s a muse I’m sure though not just for me.” He also adds, “Basically, I was trying to keep up with her most of the time and most of the time it was fun.”

Pallenberg appeared in over 40 films throughout her career but is best known for her association with The Stones. She dated Jones for two years, ending the relationship in 1967. She then began a relationship with Richards, which lasted until 1979. While the pair never married, they had three children together, Marlon, Angela and a son, Tara Jo Jo Gunne, who died from SIDS when he was 2 months old.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.