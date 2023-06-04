1 dead, 6 others injured in shooting in Chicago while honoring someone who died 4 years ago in crash A woman was killed and multiple others were injured in a shooting in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago early Sunday morning. (tupungato/Getty Images)

chicago — A woman was killed and multiple others were injured in a shooting in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago early Sunday morning.

Chicago Police Department said a 25-year-old woman was killed and six others were injured in a shooting near the 4800 block of West Iowa Street around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, according to WLS-TV.

Police say the group was gathered to honor a man who was killed in a crash four years ago, the news outlet reported.

Chicago Police Department Deputy Chief Adnardo Gutierrez said that there may have been multiple shooters, according to WLS-TV.

Just before the shooting, there was some kind of altercation, WFLD reported.

A 25-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries, police said, according to the news station. Six others who were injured were taken to the hospital including a 17-year-old girl, a 28-year-old woman, a 27-year-old man, a 28-year-old man, and two 29-year-old men. All are in good condition except for a 29-year-old man who is in critical condition.

No arrests have been reported, WFLD reported.