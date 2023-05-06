1 dead, multiple others injured in shooting at Cinco de Mayo party at Mississippi restaurant At least six people were injured and one dead at a Cinco de Mayo party Friday night at a restaurant in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. (Branson Sparks/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. — At least six people were injured and one dead at a Cinco de Mayo party Friday night at a restaurant in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

In a news release obtained by The Associated Press, Ocean Springs Police Capt. Ryan LeMaire confirmed that seven people were shot at The Scratch Kitchen late Friday evening. At least six people were taken to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The man who died was identified as Chase Harmon, 19, according to the AP.

The Scratch Kitchen is located in a busy area of downtown Ocean Springs filled with bars and restaurants, according to WLOX. The Scratch Kitchen’s owner, Brittany Alexander, told the Sun Herald that there were about 200 people at the restaurant’s Cinco de Mayo celebration when the shooting happened.

“The person who did the shooting wasn’t a customer,” owner Brittany Alexander told the newspaper. “He didn’t get an arm band or anything to be out here.”

Saturday’s shooting marked the sixth shooting in seven days in South Mississippi, according to WLOX.

In a news release obtained by the Sun Herald, police say they currently have no suspects.