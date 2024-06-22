1 dead, multiple others injured in shooting at Kentucky nightclub

Louisville nightclub shooting: At least seven people are injured and one is dead after a shooting at a nightclub in Louisville, Kentucky early Saturday morning. (Артем Константин)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least seven people are injured and one is dead after a shooting at a nightclub in Louisville, Kentucky, early Saturday morning.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said that they received a call that multiple people were shot at the H20 nightclub just before 1 a.m. Saturday, according to The Associated Press.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound, CNN reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Joseph D. Bowers, 40, according to the AP.

Another person was found shot outside of the nightclub, according to WAVE. They are believed to have life-threatening injuries.

Investigators at the scene learned that about six adults had transported themselves to the hospital, according to the news outlet. They are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

“The relationship of the victims, if any, is not known at this time,” police said in a statement, according to the AP.

As of Saturday afternoon, no suspects are in custody, the AP reported.

