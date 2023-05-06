1 killed, 5 injured during California house party

CHICO, Calif. — A 17-year-old teen was killed and five people were injured during a house party in California early Saturday, authorities said.

According to the Chico Police Department, officers responded to a home in Chico at about 3:26 a.m. PDT, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

In addition to the teen who was killed, a 19-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were hospitalized with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, according to the television station. Two men, ages 18 and 20, were treated at an area hospital and released, police said.

It was the second time police had responded to the address, according to KSHL-TV. Thirty minutes earlier, officers went to the same address after receiving a report of someone brandishing a weapon, according to KRCR-TV.

The shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and posed no ongoing threat to the community, police said during a Saturday news conference. Police released no information on the shooter and did not reveal the names of the victims, the Chronicle reported.

The shooting was the final event after several incidents that began in the area at 12:27 a.m. PDT, the Enterprise-Record reported. Three hours before the fatal shooting, police were called to a large party. Hosts had asked an unidentified person to leave the gathering, according to the newspaper.

The person left the area but hit one person on the head with a bottle and struck another victim on the head with a gun, the Enterprise-Record reported.

Both victims are hospitalized with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening and a suspect was arrested, according to the Chronicle.

The shooting in Chico appeared posed no threat to the public, Chico police Chief Billy Aldridge said during a news conference.

