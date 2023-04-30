1 Volkswagen employee killed, 2 injured by vehicle at Chattanooga plant

Chattanooga: One worker was killed and two others were hurt when a vehicle struck them at a Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga. (Mark Elias/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — One employee was killed and two others were injured after being struck by a vehicle at a Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, authorities said.

Officers with the Chattanooga Police Department were called to the plant at about 5:39 a.m. EDT on Saturday, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WTVC. One person suffered life-threatening injuries and the other had injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, the television station reported.

According to police, witnesses said the driver of the vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck the three pedestrians, according to the Times Free Press. The incident occurred on a walkway near the Volkswagen plant.

“Our heartfelt condolences are with the employees, their families and everyone impacted by this tragedy,” Volkswagen Group of America spokesperson Cameron Batten said in a statement. “All production at the plant today has been canceled. We continue to work closely with local law enforcement as they investigate the incident, and refer additional questions to them.”

An investigation in ongoing, the Times Free Press reported.