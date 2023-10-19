14 cows killed after tractor-trailer rolled over Over a dozen cows were killed in Newtown, Connecticut Thursday morning when a tractor rolled over. (Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue/Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue)

NEWTOWN, Conn. — Over a dozen cows were killed in Newtown, Connecticut Thursday morning when a tractor rolled over.

The crash happened on an exit off of Interstate 84 westbound just after 3 a.m., according to The Associated Press. The truck reportedly tipped over on the driver’s side.

Fire crews said the driver was not injured seriously, the AP reported.

The tractor-trailer was hauling cows from Maine to Ohio, Connecticut agriculture officials said, according to the AP.

Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue said on Facebook that 44 cows were on the tractor-trailer.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture said that eight cows died at the scene and six others had to be euthanized, WFSB reported.

The remaining 30 cows were evaluated by the state veterinarian and are believed to be doing well. Connecticut State Troopers euthanized the cows at the scene, the AP reported.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture, Department of Transportation, and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection all responded to the scene, the news outlet reported.

In addition to the damage from the crash, a fuel spill was also reported and it took crews hours to clean up, WFSB reported. The ramp and westbound side of the highway were closed for hours and have since been reopened, the AP reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.