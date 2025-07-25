15-year-old Georgia high school football player dies after practice

FILE PHOTO: A high school football player in Georgia dies after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency during practice.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County, Georgia, community is mourning the death of a 15-year-old high school football player who died after practice this week.

Mikah King was a member of the Arabia Mountain High School football team, according to the DeKalb County School System.

WSB reported that the teen suffered a medical condition at the practice on July 22 and had to be taken from the field in an ambulance.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died, officials said.

Officials did not disclose what type of medical emergency Mikah, who was a sophomore, suffered.

The school’s principal wrote a letter to the school’s staff, students and families saying, “The entire King family is in our thoughts and prayers, and we ask that you keep them lifted in love and comfort as they navigate this heartbreaking moment,” WSB reported

The school also had grief counselors on campus this week.

The first day of school at Arabia Mountain High is scheduled for Aug. 4.

