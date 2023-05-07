16-year-old boy dead after shooting at Texas after-prom party

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HOUSTON — A teen boy has died after a shooting at an after-prom party in Houston, Texas, early Saturday morning, officials say.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on Twitter confirmed that the victim has been identified as Isaac Zetino, 16. Gonzalez said Zetino did not live at the house where the party took place but was there for a post-prom party.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that there were about 100 people at the party, according to KHOU.

Gonzalez said investigators learned that Zetino and another boy had been in some kind of disturbance with a father of a girl who was at the party. The teens and the girl’s father reportedly pulled at guns and fired them at each other.

Zetino was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CBS News.

Deputies located the father involved in the shooting reportedly said he was acting in self-defense, CBS News reported. Investigators say this was “corroborated by what deputies found at the scene,” KHOU reported. The man has been cooperating with deputies, according to the Houston Chronicle. Deputies also located the other teenage boy reportedly involved.

Gonzalez said no charges have been filed yet. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be presented to a grand jury for any possible charges.

