17-year-old dies after falling from bridge while staging social media post, police say

A 17-year-old died after he fell from a Los Angeles bridge while apparently creating a social media post, police said.

LOS ANGELES — A 17-year-old has died after he fell from a Los Angeles bridge.

Police said the teen, who was not identified, was apparently climbing an arch of the 6th Street Viaduct early Saturday morning as he attempted to do a social media post, The Associated Press reported.

Police did not say which social media platform he was allegedly using, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Police found the teen who was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, the AP reported.

The bridge, which is less than a year old, connects downtown Los Angeles to Eastside, spanning the concrete-lined Los Angeles River and is the largest and most expansive bridge built in the city.

Police have closed the bridge several times after it became a site for street racing, graffiti and takeovers where drivers do stunts in their cars.

It has also become the site of several social media stunts including an incident where a man in a barber’s chair placed in the middle of the lanes had his hair cut, KABC reported.

Another person was shot and killed earlier this year during the staging of an unauthorized music video.

“Tragically we see that location, while it has spawned a great deal of pride in Los Angeles, it has also unfortunately served as a backdrop now for tragedies such as this,” LAPD Chief Michael Moore said, according to the AP. “Our added patrols will continue at that location … to counter such reckless actions.”



