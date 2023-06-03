2 children rescued from car fire while mother was shoplifting at a Florida mall

OVIEDO, Fla. — A woman was arrested last week after her car with her two children inside caught fire in a mall parking lot where she was reportedly shoplifting.

Oviedo Police Department told WFTV that Alicia Moore, 24, had parked her car on May 26 near a Dillard’s store at the Oviedo Mall. When she parked the car, Moore left her two children inside and went into the store.

Security at the store saw Moore and an unidentified man shoplifting for about an hour before leaving, the news outlet reported.

When Moore and the man got outside, she saw her car in flames, dropped the stolen merchandise, and ran to her car, according to WFTV.

Shoppers at the mall saw the fire and ran to try to help the two children get out of the car, according to the arrest report obtained by CNN. Both children had multiple first-degree burns to their faces and ears. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Moore was arrested by police for outstanding warrants in other counties. She was also charged with neglect of a child with great bodily harm and first-degree arson, WFTV reported.

Being that the fire happened during a commission of a felony, which is why Moore is facing an arson charge, according to the news outlet.

Investigators have not been able to figure out the cause of the car fire but found that if Moore was not neglectful then the children would not have been injured, police said according to CNN.