2 killed, 3 injured after argument at house party, police say

San Antonio shooting: Two people were killed and three others were injured when an argument escalated into gunfire. (Jason Doly/iStock )

SAN ANTONIO — An argument at a house party turned deadly Saturday night in San Antonio as two people were killed and three others were injured after gunfire was exchanged, authorities said.

One of the injured victims is a 13-year-old girl, KSAT-TV reported. A suspect is in custody. The two people killed were a 40-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, who were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the television station.

They are the parents of the wounded teen, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

2 killed, 3 injured when argument at house party ends in shooting https://t.co/VTjk1VTxjF — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) October 29, 2023

According to the San Antonio Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Roslyn Avenue at about 9:40 p.m. CDT, KENS-TV reported. Officers arriving at the scene discovered five people who had been wounded by gunfire, according to the television station.

According to police, one person at the house party was arguing with other people. The man called family members, who lived nearby, and the argument escalated, the Express-News reported.

Two men, aged 20 and 40, began to exchange gunfire, police told the newspaper. The older man was killed, along with the 35-year-old woman. The teen was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to KSAT.

Police said the 20-year-old man and a relative also were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, WOAI-TV reported.

Police did not release the names of the people involved in the argument and shooting, the Express-News reported. The suspect was detained, but it was unclear whether that person had been charged with a crime, according to the newspaper.

An investigation is ongoing.