2 killed, at least 7 injured after building collapses in Texas

Building collapses: Fire and medical personnel were at the scene after a home under construction collapsed in Conroe, Texas. (City of Conroe)

CONROE, Texas — Two people were killed and at least seven others were injured after a building collapsed in a suburban Houston city on Tuesday.

According to Mike Legoudes, Conroe’s assistant fire chief, the building, which was under construction, collapsed near the Ladera Creek Trace subdivision in Conroe at about 3 p.m. CDT, KPRC-TV reported.

The structure collapsed as the areas north of Houston were under severe storm warnings as a fast-moving system rolled through the area, the Houston Chronicle reported. Officials were unable to confirm whether the home collapsed due to the storm or a possible tornado, according to the newspaper.

The National Weather Service warned that the system was capable of producing wind gusts up to 70 mph and possible hail, the Chronicle reported.

Authorities told KRIV-TV that the victims were believed to be construction workers at the site.

The injured victims were taken to an area hospital, KTRK-TV reported. Authorities have not released their conditions.

Authorities said that at least one other building collapsed in the same area, but there was no one inside the structure, the Chronicle reported.