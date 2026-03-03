2 rescued after hot air balloon strikes cellphone tower

LONGVIEW, Texas — Two people were trapped for more than four hours on Saturday when a hot air balloon they were riding in struck a cellphone tower in eastern Texas, causing the aircraft to dangle more than 900 feet above the ground.

According to a Facebook post by the Longview Fire Department, units from the agency and other first responders were dispatched to a “high-angle rescue” in Longview at about 8:15 a.m. CT.

A report from the Federal Aviation Administration stated that the Cameron Balloon Z-77 struck and became entangled with wires at the top of the cellphone tower, KLTV reported.

Fire Marshal Marcus Delaney said Steve Winchell and Cliff Patrick were the firefighters assigned to the rescue.

Winchell said it was “not an everyday rescue,” KPRC reported. He added that the department’s ropes were only 300 feet in length, requiring at least three sets to be fastened together to help the firefighters, according to the television station.

“There’s moments on the way up and moments when I got up there that my brain and my gut and, yeah, my body did not like where I was at,” Winchell told KLTV. “But at some point as firefighters, all of us have a fair amount experience doing things that don’t come naturally.”

Crews worked all day Sunday to remove the balloon and basket but were hampered by windy conditions, KOAT reported.

“The wind was somewhat of an issue today, but that’s pretty common with tower work,” Nathan Wilson, a contractor with Tower King — the North Texas company handling the recovery -- told KTBS. “You just take your time and mitigate any issues you come across as the day goes on.”

The balloon’s occupants were not injured, the Longview Fire Department said.

A crane was used to free the basket by 11:20 a.m. ET on Monday, according to KOAT.

“Overall it was a pretty smooth operation, as much as it can be,” Winchell told KPRC.

