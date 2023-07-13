2023 ESPY Awards: Here is the list of winners

2023 ESPY Awards: Damar Hamlin makes an emotional speech as he presents the Buffalo Bills training staff the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2023 ESPY Awards. ( Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES — The best athletes in the world were honored Wednesday during the 2023 ESPY Awards.

>> Read more trending news

The annual awards show, nicknamed the “ESPYs,” revisited last year’s top performances and paid tribute to the top athletes in sports.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the best male athlete and best NFL player, while Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin was selected as the best female athlete.

Mahomes’ Chiefs also won the best team award.

The show also supports ESPN’s commitment to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, launched in 1993 by ESPN in partnership with the late Jim Valvano, the former North Carolina State University basketball coach.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gave an emotional speech as he paid tribute to the medical staff that helped save his life when he suffered cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2, 2023, NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bills’ training staff was awarded the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

Buffalo’s head trainer, Nate Breske, encouraged people to learn CPR adding how thrilled he was that Hamlin was onstage.

“Thank you for staying alive brother,” Breske said.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks, who overcame stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, was presented with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks and former U.S. women’s national soccer team forward Lauren Holiday were awarded the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.

The Arthur Ashe Award for Courage was given to the U.S. women’s national soccer team.

LeBron James won the Best Record-Breaking Performance and said he would return for another season, squashing retirement rumors that have swirled around the Lakers star since Los Angeles was eliminated from the NBA playoffs.

Here is the list of nominees. Winners are in bold.

Best Athlete, Men’s Sports

  • Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
  • Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
  • Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
  • Lionel Messi, Argentina

Best Athlete, Women’s Sports

  • Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski
  • Sophia Smith, Portland Thorns
  • Iga Świątek, Tennis
  • A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Breakthrough Athlete

  • Angel Reese, LSU Women’s Basketball
  • Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball
  • Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
  • Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners

Best Record-Breaking Performance

  • LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA career scoring record.
  • Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title, defeating Casper Ruud in the French Open final. Breaking a tie with rival Rafael Nadal for the most major singles trophies in the history of men’s tennis, which dates to the 1800s.
  • Mikaela Shiffrin breaks the record for the most World Cup victories with her 87th win.
  • Max Verstappen wins the Mexican Grand Prix, breaking the record for most wins in a season.

Best Championship Performance

  • Lionel Messi, Argentina – 2022 World Cup Final – scored 2 goals and scored in the penalty shootout.
  • Max Verstappen winning the Mexican Grand Prix.
  • Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets – 2023 NBA Finals MVP.
  • Rose Zhang, LPGA – defeated Jennifer Kupcho in a two-hole sudden-death playoff.

Best Comeback Athlete

  • Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets
  • Jon Jones, UFC
  • Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun
  • Justin Verlander, Current New York Mets/Houston Astros

Best Play

  • Justin Jefferson with the Catch of the Century NFL
  • Michael Block Hole-in-One! Golf
  • Ally Lemos with the perfect corner to tie the National Championship game NCAA
  • Trinity Thomas Perfect 10 Tying the All-Time NCAA Record NCAA

Best Team

  • Kansas City Chiefs, NFL
  • Denver Nuggets, NBA
  • Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football
  • Las Vegas Aces, WNBA
  • LSU Tigers, NCAA Women’s Basketball
  • Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball
  • Vegas Golden Knights, NHL

Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports

  • Caleb Williams, USC Football
  • Zach Edey, Purdue Men’s Basketball
  • Duncan McGuire, Creighton Soccer
  • Brennan O’Neill, Duke Lacrosse

Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports

  • Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball
  • Jordy Bahl, Oklahoma Softball
  • Izzy Scane, Northwestern Lacrosse
  • Trinity Thomas, Florida Gators Gymnastics

Best Athlete With A Disability

  • Zach Miller, Snowboarding
  • Erica McKee, Sled Hockey Team
  • Aaron Pike, Wheelchair Racing & Cross-Country Skiing
  • Susannah Scaroni, Wheelchair Racing

Best NFL Player

  • Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
  • Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
  • Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
  • Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Best MLB Player

  • Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
  • Zach Miller, Snowboarding
  • Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals
  • Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
  • Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

Best NHL Player

  • Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
  • Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights
  • David Pastrňák, Boston Bruins
  • Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins

Best NBA Player

  • Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
  • Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
  • Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
  • Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Best WNBA Player

  • A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
  • Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury
  • Candace Parker, Chicago Sky (Current Las Vegas Aces)
  • Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm (Current New York Liberty)

Best Driver

  • Max Verstappen, F1
  • Brittany Force, NHRA
  • Kyle Larson, NASCAR
  • Josef Newgarden, IndyCar

Best UFC Fighter

  • Jon Jones
  • Leon Edwards
  • Islam Makhachev
  • Amanda Nunes

Best Boxer

  • Claressa Shields
  • Gervonta Davis
  • Devin Haney
  • Shakur Stevenson

Best Soccer Player

  • Lionel Messi, Argentina/PSG
  • Aitana Bonmatí, Spain/Barcelona
  • Erling Haaland, Norway/Manchester City
  • Sophia Smith, USWNT/Portland Thorns

Best Golfer

  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Wyndham Clark
  • Nelly Korda
  • Jon Rahm

Best Tennis Player

  • Novak Djokovic
  • Carlos Alcaraz
  • Aryna Sabalenka
  • Iga Świątek
Image 1 of 19

2023 ESPY Awards: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrives at the 2023 ESPYs, which were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Latest trending news:
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!