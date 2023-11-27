2023 Soul Train Awards: Here is the list of winners

SZA: The singer won four awards at the 2023 Soul Train Awards on Sunday. (Andrew Chin/Getty Image)

SZA was the big winner at the 2023 Soul Train Awards on Sunday night, winning four awards.

The 34-year-old singer won album of the year for “SOS” and best R&B/soul female artist. Her song “Snooze” won song of the year and the Ashford & Simpson songwriter’s award for “Snooze.”

It was the second time that SZA won the best R&B/soul female artist award, according to Billboard. She also won in 2017.

.@sza was the top winner at the 2023 Soul Train Awards, with four awards.



• Album of the Year — "SOS"

• Song of the Year — "Snooze"

• Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s — "Snooze"

• Best R&B/Soul Female Artist pic.twitter.com/ZY1kUKaON8 — SZA Charts (@szaoncharts) November 27, 2023

Usher won three awards Sunday night, with Victoria Monét winning twice.

Usher took best R&B/soul male artist for the second time; he previously tied with Trey Songz in 2010, according to Billboard. The singer, who will headline the halftime show at Super Bowl LVIII in February, won the certified soul award and best collaboration for the hit “Good Good,” teaming with Summer Walker and 21 Savage.

Monét won best dance performance and video of the year for her song, “On My Mama.”

Coco Jones was named best new artist.

The show also honored T-Pain with the “Legend” Award, while Janelle Monáe will be given the “Spirt of Soul” honor.

Keke Palmer hosted Sunday’s show, the annual celebration of music featured on the long-running television show known as the “Hippest Trip in America.” This year, the show was billed as “the soulful house party of the year,” Billboard reported.

Keke gone always keep a HIT!



We present to you "Ungorgeous" by @KekePalmer #SoulTrainAwards pic.twitter.com/pLjWfQA7bK — BET (@BET) November 27, 2023

“Soul, R&B, and hip hop continue to top the charts and drive culture forward,” Connie Orlando, BET’s executive vice president for specials, music programming and music strategy said in a statement before Sunday’s event. “This year, we are taking inspiration from these genres to innovate and disrupt the award show format while celebrating the legacy of Soul Train. We are proud of this year’s list of esteemed nominees and look to deliver an unforgettable night of soul with our new location, performances, and show moments.”

Here is the list of nominees. Winners are in bold.

Album of the year

“SOS,” SZA

“The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe

“Age/Sex/Location,” Ari Lennox

“Clear 2: Soft Life EP,” Summer Walker

“Girls Night Out (Extended),” Babyface

“I Told Them…,” Burna Boy

“Jaguar II,” Victoria Monét

“What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe),” Coco Jones

Song of the year

“Snooze,” SZA

“Back to Your Place,” October London

“Favorite Song,” Toosii

“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

“ICU,” Coco Jones

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“Lipstick Lover,” Janelle Monáe

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

Video of the year

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Back to Your Place,” October London

“Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

“Boyfriend,” Usher

“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

“ICU,” Coco Jones

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“Lipstick Lover,” Janelle Monáe

“Special,” Lizzo

Best R&B/soul female artist

SZA

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Janelle Monáe

Summer Walker

Victoria Monét

Best R&B/soul male artist

Usher

6lack

Babyface

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Eric Bellinger

October London

Best group

Maverick City Music

Dvsn

Flo

Jagged Edge

Kool & The Gang

Phony Ppl

Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers

Tank and The Bangas

Wanmor

Best collaboration

“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

“America Has a Problem” (Remix), Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

“Creepin’ (Remix),” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, Diddy Feat. 21 Savage

“Fly Girl,” Flo featuring Missy Elliott

“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage

“Special,” Lizzo feat. SZA

“To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug),” Summer Walker, J. Cole

Best new artist

Coco Jones

Ambré

Ayra Starr

Doechii

Flo

Fridayy

Tyla

Wanmor

Coco Jones wins Best New Artist at 2023 #SoulTrainAwards pic.twitter.com/CtSI8b8lOP — Rated R&B (@RatedRnB) November 27, 2023

Certified soul award

Usher

Anthony Hamilton

Ashanti

Ciara

Eric Bellinger

Monica

PJ Morton

Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers

T-Pain

The Ashford and Simpson songwriter’s award

“Snooze,” SZA

“Back to Your Place,” October London

“Favorite Song,” Toosii

“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

“ICU,” Coco Jones

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage

Best dance performance

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Better Thangs,” Ciara Feat. Summer Walker

“Boyfriend,” Usher

“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

“How We Roll,” Ciara & Chris Brown

“Snooze,” SZA

“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown

“Under the Influence,” Chris Brown

Best gospel/inspirational award

“All Things,” Kirk Franklin

“All of the Glory,” Shirley Caesar

“Came Too Far,” Fridayy Feat. Maverick City Music & My Mom

“Cry,” Koryn Hawthorne

“Feel Alright (Blessed),” Erica Campbell

“God Problems,” Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine

“The Journey,” H.E.R.

“Try Love,” Kirk Franklin

