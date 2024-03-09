2024 Razzies: ‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey’ is big ‘winner’

Razzies: The 44th annual Golden Raspberry Awards were held on Saturday. (Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Even the losers get lucky sometimes.

While the Academy Awards on Sunday will honor the best in films, Saturday’s 44th annual Golden Raspberry Awards recognized some of last season’s big screen failures, Billboard reported.

“Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey” won five awards, sweeping every category it was nominated in, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The slasher film won worst picture; worst screen couple; and worst remake, rip-off, or sequel. Rhys Frake-Waterfield won for worst director and worst screenplay.

Oh, bother. 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' is the 'Oppenheimer' of the Razzies, sweeping with five awards including Worst Picture. Meanwhile, Megan Fox won 2 awards and Sylvester Stallone won his 12th Razzie. https://t.co/O2SJ3QRvAZ — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 9, 2024

According to a news release, “Expend4bles,” which led the way with seven nominations, won twice -- for best supporting actor (Sylvester Stallone) and worst supporting actress (Megan Fox).

Fox also won the worst actress award for “Johnny and Clyde” -- “a rare Razzie feat,” according to the release. Jon Voigt was named worst actor for his role in “Mercy.”

Stallone extended his reign as the all-time Razzie champion by winning his 12th award, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The Razzies previously named Stallone the Worst Actor of the Decade in 1990 and Worst Actor of the Century in 2000.

The Razzie Redeemer Award, given to a past contender “who has since gone on to better things,” was given to SAG/AFTRA President Fran Drescher.

The Razzies complimented Drescher for “her brilliant shepherding of the actors’ guild through a prolonged 2023 strike.”

Nominees for the tongue-in-cheek awards were chosen across nine categories by Razzie voters, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The voters included 1,179 movie buffs, film critics journalists from 49 states and two dozen foreign nations, the entertainment news website reported.

Last year’s awards had more controversy than usual when 11-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong was nominated for worst actress for her performance in the remake of “Firestarter,” Variety reported. The group issued an apology, with Razzies founder John Wilson writing that “we have never intended to bury anyone’s career.”

In 2022, the Razzies rescinded its prize for Bruce Willis after the actor’s family revealed he was struggling with aphasia, CNN reported. That is a medical condition that affects the actor’s cognitive abilities.

Anyone can become a voting member of the Razzies by paying a $40 annual fee or doling out $500 for a lifetime membership, according to Variety.

Here is the list of nominations. “Winners” are in bold.

Worst Picture

“Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey”

“The Exorcist: Believer”

“Expend4bles”

“Meg 2: The Trench”

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods”

Worst Actor

Jon Voight – “Mercy”

Russell Crowe – “The Pope’s Exorcist”

Vin Diesel – “Fast X”

Chris Evans – “Ghosted”

Jason Statham – “Meg 2: The Trench”

Worst Actress

Megan Fox – “Johnny & Clyde”

Ana de Armas – “Ghosted”

Salma Hayek – “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”

Jennifer Lopez – “The Mother”

Helen Mirren -- “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”

Worst Supporting Actress

Megan Fox – “Expend4bles”

Kim Cattrall – “About My Father”

Bai Ling – “Johnny & Clyde”

Lucy Liu – “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”

Mary Stuart Masterson – “Five Nights at Freddy’s”

Worst Supporting Actor

Sylvester Stallone – “Expend4ables”

Michael Douglas – “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”

Mel Gibson – “Confidential Informant”

Bill Murray – “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”

Franco Nero – “The Pope’s Exorcist”

Worst Screen Couple

Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!) in “Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey”

Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries” – “Expend4bles”

Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to “The Exorcist”

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry) – “Ghosted”

Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum – “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

“Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey”

“Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”

“The Exorcist: Believer”

“Expend4bles”

“Indiana Jones and The Dial of…Still Beating a Dead Horse”

Worst Director

Rhys Frake-Waterfield – “Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey”

David Gordon Green – “The Exorcist: Believer”

Peyton Reed – “Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania”

Scott Waugh – “Expend4bles”

Ben Wheatley – “Meg 2: The Trench”

Worst Screenplay

“Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood & Honey”

“The Exorcist: Believer”

“Expend4bles”

”Indiana Jones and the Dial of…Can I go home now?”

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods”

