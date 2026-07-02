$26M wedding gift: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce donate to charities before celebration

Typically, a bride and groom are the ones receiving wedding gifts. But Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have turned the tables on the tradition.
Variety reported that the couple has donated $26 million to at least 20 charities this week before their reported wedding.
A representative for Swift announced the donations but, as of Thursday afternoon, did not confirm that the singer and football player are tying the knot, People magazine reported.
The charities included nine food banks, an animal cruelty organization, seven educational programs, and three children’s hospitals, according to Variety.
The organizations are
- City Harvest, New York City
- Food Bank for NYC
- New York Cares
- Los Angeles Regional Food Bank
- Harvesters - The Community Food Network, Kansas City, Missouri
- The Store, Nashville, Tennessee
- Helping Harvest, Reading, Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island Community Food Bank
- Feeding America (national)
- Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library (national)
- Grammy In The Schools (national)
- Education Through Music, New York
- Answer the Call, New York
- Music Mentors, New York
- After-School All-Stars, New York
- After-School All-stars
- MSK Kids, the pediatric cancer program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Children’s & Teen and Adolescents & Young Adult (AYA) Programs
- Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone
- Children’s Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri
Swift and Kelce got engaged in August, almost two years after they confirmed they were dating.
They announced the relationship news on social media with the caption “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”
People and countless other media outlets have been reporting that New York City’s Madison Square Garden was being transformed for the rumored wedding. Boxes with “Garden Party” and “Mirror Ball” were seen outside the arena.
The New York Times reported that Swift had booked the venue for a multi-day event and that city hall representatives confirmed that the surrounding streets would be closed.
©2026 Cox Media Group