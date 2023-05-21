3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Missouri nightclub

3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Missouri nightclub Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning outside of a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri that left at least three people dead. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning outside of a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri that left at least three people dead.

>> Read more trending news

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Klymax Lounge, according to KMBC.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found five victims, the news outlet reported. Three of them were taken to the hospital. One of them died from their injuries.

Kansas City Police Department Officer Donna Drake told The Associated Press in an email that one of the two injured victims was in critical condition and the other is was in stable condition.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said, according to KSHB, that one of the victims was found outside of the nightclub and the other was found inside.

Information about ages and identities has not been released, according to the AP. No suspect information has been released.

Latest trending news:
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!