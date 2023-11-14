3 killed when semi hits bus in Ohio

Crash A crash between a bus and a tractor-trailer truck has closed I-70 in Licking County, Ohio. (Google Maps/Google)

Three people died Tuesday morning when a semitruck hit a charter bus carrying high school students on an interstate in Ohio, according to multiple reports.

The bus was carrying high school students at the time of the crash, the Associated Press reported. It was rear-ended by the semitruck around 8:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near State Route 310, WCMH reported.

Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol warned travelers to avoid the area due to a “serious injury crash.”

ROAD CLOSED: I-70, near state Route 310, Etna Township, Licking County is currently closed in both directions. Troopers, fire and EMS are currently on the scene of a serious injury crash. Please avoid the area & continue to follow this account for updates. #I70MP118Crash pic.twitter.com/aSJEfrDCWC — OSHP_CentralOhio (@OSHP_CentralOH) November 14, 2023

Licking County Emergency Management Agency Director Sean Grady told the AP the bus was carrying students from a school in eastern Ohio. There were 57 people onboard at the time of the crash, he said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the collision.

