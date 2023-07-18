3-year-old driving golf cart hits, kills 7-year-old, officials say

State Trooper The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a 7-year-old boy was struck and killed by a golf cart being driven by a 3-year-old on Monday, July 17, 2023. (atomimage/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old boy died Monday after he was struck by a golf cart driven by a 3-year-old, according to Florida Highway Patrol and WFTV.

Troopers said the incident happened around 4 p.m. Monday in Lee County. The 7-year-old boy was standing in the front yard of a home on Orange River Boulevard when he was hit by the golf cart, officials said.

The boy suffered critical injuries and died at a nearby hospital, WFTV reported.

The 3-year-old, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was uninjured, according to the news station.

It was not immediately clear how the 3-year-old got behind the wheel of the golf cart. WFTV reported that the boy was driving the vehicle on private property.

In Florida, drivers must be at least 14 years old in order to operate a golf cart on public roads, according to WJAX-TV. A bill passed earlier this year will require golf cart drivers under the age of 18 to get a learner’s permit or driver’s license first, the news station reported.

Authorities continue to investigate.