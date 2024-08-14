3-year-old girl in tent attacked by black bear

Bear attack FILE PHOTO: A girl was attacked in her tent by a black bear. (Dave Allen - stock.adobe.com)

CARBON COUNTY, Mont. — A child was attacked by a black bear as the girl was in her tent in Montana.

The child was at a private campground near Red Lodge in Carbon County, NBC News reported. The area is about 70 miles north of Yellowstone Park.

The Associated Press reported that the girl was 3 years old, but her condition was not released.

The girl was taken to a Billings, Montana hospital, KMSO reported. A bear was euthanized in the campground and was believed to be the one that attacked the girl. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials said the campground had been evacuated.

The agency told NBC News garbage, a cooler and food were found around and inside the tent.

“The black bear involved in the incident had no history of conflicts. However, the bear had likely become food-conditioned and human-habituated after accessing unsecured attractants in the area,” a statement from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said.

The agency said “Montana is bear country” and that food or anything that a bear could smell be kept outside of tents and garbage should be disposed of in bear-resistant bins, NBC News reported.

CBS News reported food should be stored in bear-resistant containers or vehicles when in areas where bears are present.





