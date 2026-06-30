4 members of ‘jackpotting’ crew stole more than $529K from ATMs, prosecutor says

File photo. Four men are accused of stealing more than $529,000 from a string of ATMs in Connecticut.

Four men are accused of stealing more than $529,000 from a string of ATMs in Connecticut, federal authorities said.

[ Read more trending news ]

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut, the four men, who are citizens of Venezuela, were arrested on June 25. They were identified as Euclides Moreno Itanare, 28, of Raleigh, North Carolina; Willian Ricardo Flores, 49, of the Bronx, New York; Alberto Jose Freites Arvilla, 41, of Queens, New York; and Luis Jose Freites Arvilla, 38, of Lynn, Massachusetts.

According to the news release, each man was charged with interstate transportation of stolen property, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years; and with conspiracy, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.

According to U.S. Attorney David X. Sullivan, the men conspired to steal cash from at least nine ATMs in Connecticut in a scheme called “jackpotting,” CT Insider reported.

Sullivan said the practice often involves using specialized hardware and malware that forces an ATM to dispense its stored cash, according to the publication.

According to a criminal complaint, the defendants allegedly stole $529,220 from eight ATMs between Aug. 8, 2025, and Aug. 18, 2025. They were unable to steal any money from the ninth ATM, in Ansonia, because of a software patch that protected the machine against jackpotting.

Sullivan said the defendants accessed ATMs in Milford along with machines located at Interstate 95 rest stops in Fairfield, Branford, Madison and Darien, CT Insider reported.

In Fairfield, prosecutors alleged that the defendants stole $136,000, according to WNBC.

Sullivan said the men followed a similar routine at every stop, CT Insider reported.

The four people are accused of having stolen $529,220 from eight ATMs between Aug. 8 and Aug. 18, 2025. https://t.co/Yw59eLKnS7 — The News-Times (@NewsTimes) June 30, 2026

The prosecutor said that Luis Freites Arvilla acted as a lookout. Alberto Freites Arvilla allegedly opened the hood of the ATM, accessed the internal components of the ATM and then left the area. Sullivan said that Luis Freites Arvilla, Itanare and Flores then took turns withdrawing cash from the ATM over the next several hours.

Sullivan said if the men were found guilty, they could each spend up to 15 years in prison, the Danbury News-Times reported.

© 2026 Cox Media Group