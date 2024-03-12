4-year-old boy hospitalized after falling out of car on Georgia interstate

Boy hospitalized: File photo. A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized after he fell out of vehicle on Interstate 20 west of Augusta, Georgia. (RobinOlimb/iStock)

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized on Monday after falling out of a vehicle on an eastern Georgia interstate and then being run over by the same car, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

The incident occurred at Exit 190 on Interstate 20 in Grovetown, located about 12 miles west of Augusta, WFXG-TV reported.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the victim fell out of the vehicle and was run over by his mother’s car, which was the same vehicle, WDRW-TV reported.

The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit, according to the television station.

The condition of the child has not been released. It is unclear what led to the child falling out of the vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office said no charges have been filed yet, WRDW reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group