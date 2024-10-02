$400M deal: Pink Floyd sells catalog to Sony Music

Members of Pink Floyd on stage

Pink Floyd FILE PHOTO: (L to R) David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Nick Mason and Rick Wright from the band Pink Floyd on stage at "Live 8 London" in Hyde Park on July 2, 2005 in London, England. The free concert is one of ten simultaneous international gigs including Philadelphia, Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barrie, Tokyo, Cornwall, Moscow and Johannesburg. The concerts precede the G8 summit (July 6-8) to raising awareness for MAKEpovertyHISTORY. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images) (MJ Kim/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Pink Floyd has struck a deal with Sony Music to sell the band’s entire catalog to the production company.

Sony purchased the rights to not only all of the music Pink Floyd had done over its decades-long career but also the band’s name and likeness rights. In exchange, it agreed to pay about $400 million, Variety reported.

The deal was discussed for a long time because of infighting between bandmates, specifically between Roger Waters and David Gilmour, the entertainment publication said.

The one thing that isn’t being purchased by Sony will be the songwriting, which is still owned by the individual writers.

Financial Times was the first to report the news.

Gilmour told Rolling Stone last month that it would be a “dream” to sell the band’s catalog and there were rumors that both sides were getting close to a deal, Consequence of Sound reported.

Neither the band’s representatives nor Sony confirmed the deal, but sources familiar with the agreement said it happened, Variety reported.

Sony earlier this year struck a deal for the music from Queen, paying more than $1 billion for the rights, Financial Times reported. Sony also bought the rights to music from Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen.


