5 injured in shooting outside suburban Atlanta nightclub

Georgia shooting: Five people were injured after a shooting outside a Georgia nightclub early Sunday. (Chalabala/iStock)

DECATUR, Ga. — Five people were injured after gunfire erupted outside a suburban Atlanta nightclub early Sunday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to police in the northeast Atlanta suburb of Decatur, authorities responded to reports of a person shot at 3:10 a.m. EDT at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge, WSB-TV reported.

Police confirmed that five people were wounded in the shooting, according to the television station. Their conditions or identities have not been released.

#BREAKING Police are investigating a mass shooting that happened outside a DeKalb County nightclubhttps://t.co/eLIZ3tdr3X — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) June 18, 2023

Police have not said what led to the shooting or if any suspects have been taken into custody, according to th television station.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.