7 dead after SUV hits crowd at bus stop near border in Texas

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — At least seven people are dead and multiple others are injured after a car struck a group at a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas.

The Brownsville Police Department said at least seven people are dead after a crash early Sunday morning, according to The Associated Press. At least six others are injured.

Brownsville police investigator Martin Sandoval said in a Facebook video that the crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. at a bus stop near a migrant shelter in the area.

Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center shelter director Victor Maldonado said that officials are reviewing surveillance video from the time of the crash, the AP reported. The bus stop is across the street from the shelter but is unmarked. Maldonado told the news organization that most of the victims are Venezuelan men.

“What we see in the video is that this SUV, a Range Rover, just ran the light that was about a hundred feet away and just went through the people who were sitting there in the bus stop,” Maldonado said, according to the AP.

It is unclear what led to the crash. Sandoval said there are reports that the crash was intentional but told KRGV that it is being looked into as a factor but has not been confirmed.

“I know there is a report out there, they are saying that it was intentional. That Brownsville police is saying this was an intentional accident. Well, I’m here to clarify that Brownsville police has never taken the stand that this was an intentional accident. It is a factor that we have to look at,” Sandoval said, according to the news outlet.

Sandoval said the driver has been arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment, according to KRGV. His condition is unknown.