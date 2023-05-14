7 family members hospitalized after wrong-way crash in Phoenix

Phoenix crash: Police in Phoenix were called to a crash were seven family members were injured. (Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX — Seven family members were hospitalized on Sunday after they were involved in a wrong-way crash in Phoenix, authorities said.

According to Phoenix fire officials, a two-vehicle crash was reported at about 8 a.m. MST, KTVK reported. One person needed to be extricated from the vehicle, according to the television station.

Police said a man was driving into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle that was carrying five children and two adults, KPNX-TV reported.

One teen boy was suffering from life-threatening injuries and three people were listed in critical condition, according to the television station.

The other injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, KNXV-TV reported.

Police believe impairment could be a factor in the collision, according to KSAZ-TV. The motorist who was allegedly driving the wrong way remained at the scene, according to KPNX.

The case remains under investigation.