7-year-old girl drowns in pool at birthday party, police say

Child drowns: Police in Port St. Lucie said that a 7-year-old child drowned in a pool while attending a birthday party. (Port St. Lucie Police Department)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl attending a party for children at a South Florida residence drowned in a pool Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, police responded to a call at about 12:25 p.m. EDT, WPTV reported.

Witnesses said a family member saw the child under water in the pool, according to WPEC-TV.

The girl was removed from the water and CPR was immediately started, WPTV reported. She was taken to an area hospital by the St. Lucie County Fire District, where she was pronounced dead, according to the television station.

An investigation is ongoing, and currently no foul play is suspected, WFLX-TV reported.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this extremely difficult time,” Port St. Lucie police spokesperson Sgt. John Dellacroce said in a news release. “A PSLPD victim’s advocate responded to the scene to provide resources.”

