8 shot including 2 in critical condition at house party in Southern California

8 shot including 2 in critical condition at house party in Southern California Eight people were shot early Saturday in Carson, California at a house party. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CARSON, Calif. — Eight people were shot early Saturday in Carson, California at a house party.

>> Read more trending news

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said a shooting happened at a gathering in the 1500 block of Abila Street in Carson around midnight Saturday, according to KTLA.

Investigators say that a girl was shot in a car, and others were shot on the sidewalk and roadway, according to the news outlet.

The victims were taken to the hospital, KABC reported. Two of the victims are in critical condition and authorities say they underwent surgery. The six other victims’ conditions are unclear.

It is not clear if there was one or more shooters, according to the news outlet. No one is in custody.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s department told KABC that the shooting was possibly gang-related.

Latest trending news:
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!