8th horse euthanized at Churchill Downs after injury

Churchill Downs: An eighth horse was euthanized at Churchill Downs. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another horse was euthanized at Churchill Downs on Sunday, bringing the total to eight at the Kentucky track since April 27.

>> Read more trending news

Churchill Downs spokesperson Darren Rogers said that Rio Moon broke his leg as he crossed the finish line during the sixth race, WLKY-TV reported.

The 3-year-old colt was trained by Dale Romans of Louisville, according to the television station.

8th horse dies at Churchill Downs after suffering an injury https://t.co/0gXhHclOHJ — WLKY (@WLKY) May 14, 2023

According to Equibase, Rio Moon had six starts in his career, including four as a 3-year-old. He had a second-place and third-place finish in 2023.

Rio Moon’s death comes a week after the 149th Kentucky Derby. Seven horses died over 10 days during the Spring Meet at Churchill Downs.

On the day of the Kentucky Derby, Freezing Point suffered a left ankle injury in the Pat Day Mile race. Earlier on the card, Chloe’s Dream, a 3-year-old gelding, was put down during the second race due to a right front knee injury.

Take Charge Briana, a 3-year-old filly, had a “catastrophic” injury on May 2 while taking part in the fifth race on the Churchill Downs turf. She had to be euthanized, WHAS-TV reported. Chasing Artie, a 5-year-old gelding, collapsed after the eighth race and died.

Officials are awaiting necropsy results on for Parents Pride and Chasing Artie, horses that were trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., WHAS-TV reported. Their deaths resulted in Joseph’s suspension from Churchill Downs, according to the television station.

Wild on Ice was euthanized in late April, WDRB-TV reported.