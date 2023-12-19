Aaron Rodgers: Jets QB will sit out rest of season

Aaron Rodgers: The Jets quarterback said he will wait until 2024 to return to action. ( Rich Storry/Getty Images)

For Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, it is wait until next year.

The 40-year-old quarterback, who has hinted that he would be returning faster than expected from Achilles surgery, said Tuesday that he would not play again this season, ESPN reported.

Rodgers announced his intentions on “The Pat McAfee Show,” adding that an early return would have been “an absolute no-brainer” had the Jets qualified for the postseason. But a 30-0 loss at Miami to the Dolphins eliminated New York (5-9).

That was enough for the Super Bowl XLV champion to wait until 2024.

“If I was 100% today, I’d be definitely pushing to play,” Rodgers said. “But the fact is, I’m not.”

After 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers joined the Jets this season, who were anticipating a playoff run after the four-time NFL MVP came to the Big Apple. Those dreams went up in smoke on Sept. 12 when Rodgers tore his Achilles after taking his fourth snap of the season, NBC Sports reported. Rodgers was hurt when Buffalo defensive lineman Leonard Floyd sacked him with 10:56 left in the first quarter, ESPN reported.

Zach Wilson, a 2021 first-round pick, started 10 games in his absence but was benched for veteran Tim Boyle in Week 11, according to The Athletic. Boyle was waived after two poor performances and was replaced by Wilson.

If Wilson does not clear concussion protocol this week, Trevor Siemian will start for the Jets against the Washington Commanders, coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday.

Looking ahead, Rodgers said he intends to play in 2024 and at least two seasons for the Jets, ESPN reported.

“I feel like this year is kind of a lost year now that I’ve only played a couple snaps and wasn’t able to go out there and prove what I’m capable of and see what we’re capable of as a team,” Rodgers told McAfee.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who also tore his Achilles this year, joked that he should start a support group with Rodgers, CBS Sports reported.





“I joked with Aaron -- I texted him the other day -- that we need to start an Achilles Anonymous group,” Cousins said during “The Adam Schefter Podcast.” “Maybe at Super Bowl week we can have a little summit. We can meet in Vegas and invite all the who’s who of torn Achilles, get in a room, and see if we can swap stories and experiences and strategies.”